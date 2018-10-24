Obituary: Wade Russell Gerber

August 21, 1960 – October 20, 201
Wade Russell Gerber was born August 21, 1960 to Harald and Phyllis Gerber in Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center on October 20, 2018.
A 1979 graduate of Twin Falls High School. Wade joined the U.S. Army in 1980 and served from 1980-86. He was a radio operator stationed in Ansbach-Katterbach, Germany from 1981-1983 and at Fort Bragg, N.C. from 1983-84. It was in Germany that he became passionate about discovering the Gerber family history, a passion he continued to fuel through active genealogical research until his last days, most recently showing that we are connected to medieval kings and queens.
He attended both the College of Southern Idaho and Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah before moving back to Twin Falls. For two years he worked as a CNA, and then he worked for many years in retail, where he became a familiar figure in the shoe department at J.C. Penney’s.
Inspired by his parents to serve the community in many ways, Wade was an active member of the former Jaycees, helped with Camp Rainbow, the Magic Valley Symphony, and Carma’s Kids. For a number of years he enjoyed being part of the Dilletantes, performing on stage as well as working behind the scenes as house and stage managers. A proud member of Twin Falls Post #7 American Legion, Wade had served as a District 5 Officer and was currently serving as the 2nd Vice Commander of Twin Falls Post #7 American Legion.
Wade was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in the Twin Falls First Ward.
Wade is survived by his mother, Phyllis; siblings, Mark Gerber of Brookfield, CT; Lisa Hart (Bill) of Sandy Hook, CT; Sheila Theiler (Barry) of NYC; Stacey Gerber of NYC; and his beloved nieces and nephews: Sara Fry (Lisa) of L.A.; Adam Fry (Lisa), of Washington, DC.; Samantha and Jessica Gerber of Brookfield, CT (Mark); Sebastian Theiler of NYC (Sheila); and William Wallace of NYC (Stacey); several cousins, and an aunt and uncle.
Wade will be remembered for his kindness to others, his ready smile, and the goodness of his heart.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Twin Falls 1st ward LDS Chapel, 847 Eastland Dr. N. Memorials may be given to The American Legion, Twin Falls Post #7: PO Box 863, Twin Falls, ID 83303. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.Graveside services at Rock Creek Cemetery with Military Honors will be announced at a later date.
