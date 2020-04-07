Obituary: W. Jean Davis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

W. Jean Davis

March 10, 1939—March 31, 2020

Stubborn to the core, Jean was granted her final wish and passed away peacefully in her home. Born in Hailey to Leonard and Alta Baird, she spent her younger years in Carey and Picabo before her family relocated to Prosser, WA where she attended school.

Much of her life was spent in the Wood River Valley where she raised her children. Once they were raised she lived several different places working a variety of jobs, making countless friends and memories. She retired to Hagerman, ID where she transformed a knee-deep weed patch to a blooming paradise that became her pride and joy. Her love for her family and friends was evident in every stitch of the clothes and quilts sewed and afghans crocheted.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Hagerman), two sisters: Dixie and Melanie (both of Arizona), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Scott, sister Betty, sons Rick and Ray and daughters Rebecca and Ruthie. Memorial pending.

