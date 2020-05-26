Obituary: Vivian Kathleen King Winberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 3, 1937—May 20, 2020

TWIN FALLS — Vivian Kathleen King Winberg, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly of Idaho Falls, lost her battle with Parkinson’s disease to the COVID-19 virus on May 20, 2020.

Vivian was born September 3, 1937, in Indianapolis, Marion County, Indiana, to Charles King III and Charlotte Maude Machamer King. She grew up and attended Mumford High School in Detroit, Michigan, and later earned her GED.

On May 27, 1955, she married Eugene Marvell Winberg in Detroit, Michigan. Vivian and Eugene began their life together in Detroit and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, Salt Lake City, Utah, Blackfoot, Idaho, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Whether in her home, her bridal shop, or her children’s clothing store, Vivian’s passion was to make her vision a reality.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served an 18-month mission for the church in the records department in Salt Lake City, Utah.