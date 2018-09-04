Obituary: Vivian Evelyn Harper Pope

November 26, 1928 – August 30, 2018
Vivian Evelyn Harper Pope passed into the next life on August 30, 2018.
Vivian was born in Pikeville, Wayne County, North Carolina on November 26, 1928. Her parents were William Walter Harper and Alma Aycock Harper. As a young child she lived in Nuhunta, North Carolina where she graduated from high school.
During her high school years, she played a multitude of sports including softball and basketball. As a sophomore she started to drive the school bus. She was the first female to pass the driving test and join five other males in transporting local students.
After high school Vivian attended East Carolina Teacher College before going on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northwestern States Mission.
After completing her mission, she lived in Salt Lake City with her sister, Lavina.
On December 27, 1954, she married Clive Arden Pope in the Logan Temple. They lived in Wyoming for a few years. In 1961 Vivian and Clive took their growing family to Gooding, Idaho where they raised their children including: Arden, ViAnn, Cole, Donna, Clark, Gail, Verl, and Ryle.
Vivian was proud of her roots in North Carolina and her four sisters and brother. She learned to love Gooding and was always delighted to show visitors the community, the farmland, and the surrounding area. Vivian loved her neighbors and her many friends. She was happiest when she could share vegetables or flowers from her garden.
Vivian was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served the Church in many capacities. Clive and Vivian served a Church mission in 2002.
Vivian’s children are so grateful to extended family, neighbors, friends, health care providers, the Gooding community, and others for their love and kindness.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1228 South Main St. Gooding, ID at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
A viewing will be held at the Demaray Funeral Home at 737 Main St., Gooding ID, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, September 7, 2018 and from 10:00 am until service time on September 8, 2018 at the L.D.S. Church.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
