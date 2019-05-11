Obituary: Virginia Malone

September 24, 1948—November 22, 2018
Virginia Malone, 70, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully on November 22, 2018. Mom was born September 24, 1948, in Ione, WA, to Gene and Buck (Les) Pickel.
She grew up in Hansen and graduated from Hansen High School. She worked various jobs over the years but the one she was most proud of was working for Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and especially of the years she spent working for Sheriff Jim Munn. She held many positions over time, retiring in April of 2016 after 35 years.
She leaves behind her three children Eric (Connie) Hayes of Twin Falls, Shelley Seawright of Twin Falls, and April (Brad) Lancaster of Filer. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren who she was so proud of and who love their Grandma very much, Shay (Kennith)Goodine, Karissa Pierce, Kristina (Jeremy)Zuiderveld, Randy Hayes, Kamille Lancaster, Autumn Hayes and Nate Lancaster. Mom was also so very proud of her two great-grandchildren Jayden Goodine and Athena Lancaster-Lattin . She would make sure you had heard any stories or accomplishments of the grandchildren and great grandchildren any time you saw her. Mom is also survived by a sister, Gail (George) Rolfe, of Jerome, two nieces and a nephew, as well as uncles Gary McEwen and Don McEwen and aunts Lyn Smith and Joy McEwen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Les in 1986 and Gene in 1993 and her grandmothers Jessie Pickel and Jessie McEwen.
Mom loved when we would all get together for a BBQ so rather than a service we will be holding a memorial BBQ Saturday, May 18, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m., at Kimberly City Park.
Come and visit with us and share some memories of Mom.
