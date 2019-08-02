May 28, 1931—July 21, 2019
Virginia M. (Brandon) Capps of Twin Falls, passed away July 31, 2019. She was born in Peoria, Illinois May 28, 1931 to Harry H. Brandon and S. Mae (Getz) Brandon. Virginia graduated from Jerome High School in 1949. She married Charles D. Capps July 8, 1950 and they were blessed with three sons Richard, Robert and James.
Virginia was a retired secretary and book keeper working at various offices. She was a member of the Twin Falls Reformed Church and served as a Stephen Minister. Virginia also volunteered at the Wellness Clinic and was a member of the Visitation and Caring Group and the Sunshine Women’s Fellowship.
Her husband Charles, parents and two brothers; Ralph and Bob Koener preceded her in death.
She is survived by; sons Richard (DelRee), Robert (Jan) and James (Michele), Grandsons Tucker Johnson (Jennifer), Brandon Capps, Granddaughters Jennifer Gilmore, Candice Capps-Tate (Derek), Chelsea Egan (Joey), Leah Dow-Sanchez (Adriana) and ten great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Hospice Visions for the loving care they provided.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Internment will be prior to the services at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Twin Falls Reformed Church or your favorite charity. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
