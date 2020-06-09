Obituary: Virginia Lee Wolfe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 7, 1939—June 4, 2020

Virginia Lee Wolfe, 81, a resident of Gooding, ID passed away June 4, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

Virginia was born on February 7, 1939 in Springdale, AR, the Daughter of Wayne and Pauline Areman. She was raised and educated in Buhl, ID.

She married Perry Ray Wolfe on October 4, 1959 in Buhl, ID at the Baptist Church. They moved to Springdale, AR and six months later, they moved back to Idaho and have resided in Gooding for 58 years.

In her lifetime she had various jobs as a saleswoman. She always strived for excellence and received many sales awards.

She owned and operated her own cake decorating shop and sold Wilton cake products for many years. She later ran a rural newspaper route for 14 years until she retired.

Upon retirement, Perry and Ginny got active at the senior center in Gooding. She ran one of the card clubs and enjoyed playing, serving, and being with friends.

Virginia liked to talk and didn’t know a stranger; her family spent many hours waiting on her.