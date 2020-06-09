Obituary: Virginia Lee Wolfe

February 7, 1939—June 4, 2020
Virginia Lee Wolfe, 81, a resident of Gooding, ID passed away June 4, 2020 at her home in Gooding.
Virginia was born on February 7, 1939 in Springdale, AR, the Daughter of Wayne and Pauline Areman. She was raised and educated in Buhl, ID.
She married Perry Ray Wolfe on October 4, 1959 in Buhl, ID at the Baptist Church. They moved to Springdale, AR and six months later, they moved back to Idaho and have resided in Gooding for 58 years.
In her lifetime she had various jobs as a saleswoman. She always strived for excellence and received many sales awards.
She owned and operated her own cake decorating shop and sold Wilton cake products for many years. She later ran a rural newspaper route for 14 years until she retired.
Upon retirement, Perry and Ginny got active at the senior center in Gooding. She ran one of the card clubs and enjoyed playing, serving, and being with friends.
Virginia liked to talk and didn’t know a stranger; her family spent many hours waiting on her.
She was the matriarch of her family and the glue that bound them all together. She loved entertaining and fixing big meals, but most of all, relationships with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Perry Wolfe; her daughter, Terri Andresen of Gooding, ID; her grandchildren, Dustin, Kasie, and Troy Andresen; and her great grandchildren, Paige, Madi, Brenlee, and Trinity.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Areman; stepfather, Dale Morgan; Mother, Pauline Julia Areman; and brother David Areman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.