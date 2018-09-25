Subscribe for 33¢ / day

January 28, 1936 – August 29, 2018

Virginia Lee Gisler Underwood-Stacey passed on August 29, 2018 at the age of 82 years, at her home in Wendell, Idaho, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born in Wendell to Ruth Williams Gisler and Erskine ‘Erk’ Gisler on January 28, 1936. She graduated from Wendell High School in 1954.

She married Stanley E. Underwood on October 2, 1955. They were blessed with three daughters, Ruth Serene King, Deborah Susan Coffel and Victoria Lee Pavkov. Stan passed in 1992. In 1998 she married Robert W. Stacey of Wendell. He passed in 2002.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Ruth (Jeff) of Eagle, Idaho; Deborah (David) of Jerome, Idaho, and Victoria of Gooding, Idaho; her grandchildren, Christopher King, Jason King, Nicole Mortensen, Tammy Robinson, Cari Eskridge, Travis Coffel, Vicki Jo Cuevas and Benjamin James; and her many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Virginia’s life on Saturday, September 29, 2018, between 1-4 p.m. at the Underwood-Stacey residence in Wendell, Idaho.

