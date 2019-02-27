July 19, 1922—February 23, 2019
Virginia June Tolman a 96-year old resident of Murtaugh, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.
She was born July 19, 1922, the daughter of Lawrence Frederick and Leda Montgomery McKinster. She came into this world three months early and weighed 3lbs. She was the first cesarean-section baby delivered at the Twin Falls County Hospital. June and her older brother, Donald, attended school in Twin Falls. In 1940, June met Roger Tolman while working at Fredrickson’s behind the soda counter. Roger kept the road hot between Murtaugh and Twin Falls until June said, “yes,” to his proposal. They later married on January 21, 1941, in the Logan Utah Temple. June and Roger were blessed with six sons, Michael, Donald, Roger, Lawrence, Stuart, and Patrick.
In 1945, June and Roger moved into the Tolman homestead which was the first two-story brick home on the Twin Falls track. They lived there until 1981. By that time Roger had built a new home for June just down the lane, and they spent the next 33 years of their 73 years of marriage in this home.
Over the course of her life, June served faithfully in her church, as well as in many community organizations. She was the president of Relief Society, Primary, and PTA. Additionally, she taught in Sunday school, Primary, Relief Society, and in Seminary. She served as the Murtaugh Ward historian and the Kimberly Stake historian. She also served many years as secretary of her bowling league. At one point, June was asked to memorize and perform a monologue that depicted her as Lucy Mack Smith. It was meant to be a one-time performance; however, due to June’s voracious storytelling skills and brilliant memorization ability, she was asked to perform several more times throughout the valley.
June enjoyed doing all kinds of handiwork such as knitting, crocheting, latchwork, and creating decorations for events. She loved playing all kinds of games with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook; her home was always filled with goodies for anyone who came by. She loved to read, watch movies, and do crossword puzzles. June could always be counted on to carry on a lively conversation. In her golden years, June became an avid Jazz basketball fan and loved to watch the games and then discuss them with her dear friend, Jenny Stanger. June loved all of her family and found so much joy in keeping up with everyone’s lives. She loved to enjoy life and life was more enjoyable because of June.
She is survived by her five sons, Donald (JoAnn) of Orem, Utah, Roger C. (Tammy) of Orem,Utah, Lawrence (Reba) and Stuart (Nancy) of Murtaugh, and Patrick (Debbie) of Kennewick, Washington; 30 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; her older brother, Donald McKinster; her eldest son, Michael; a daughter-in-law, Karla Tolley; four granddaughters, Julie Ann Tolman, Dia Dawn Tolman, Lana Joy Speers, and Rachel Ann Tolman; a grandson, Justin Brigham Tolman; a great-grandson, Jestin Paul Kearsley.
Our grateful thanks go to St. Luke’s of Twin Falls ER staff and June’s nurses, Mauricio, Paulo and Alyssa, and a special thanks to Scott for taking such gentle care of June in her last moments.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy 30, with Bishop Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Friends and family may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
