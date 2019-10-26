August 18, 1956—October 21, 2019
Virginia Guillen, 63, of Hansen, Idaho passed away on October 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 18, 1956 to Fidel and Charistina Guillen in Ely, Nevada.
Virginia is survived by the love of her life Angel Pacheco; her four children, Rebecca Ellis of Logan Utah, Theresa Guillen of Kimberly, Idaho, Erica (Miguel) Garcia of Wendell, Idaho, Michael Fabela of Hansen, Idaho; her siblings, Lupe (Pat) Goodman, Mary Louise (Gary) Ward, Mary Lara, Fidel Jr., Carla Guillen, Jessie Guillen, and Cora Martinez. She also had 11 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces & nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Fidel and Charistina Guillen; Dolores Romero.
A visitation followed by a Rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, Id. The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 152 7th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
