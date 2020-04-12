Obituary: Virginia “Ginny” May Allen Bryan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 30, 1945—April 11, 2020

Virginia “Ginny” May Bryan, 74, of Rupert passed away April 11, 2020 in Twin Falls due to complications of the COVID-19 virus and battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on June 30, 1945 in Murtaugh, Idaho to Melvin and Lillian Allen.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years Keith, daughters Tina Jones of Boise, Idaho and Lisa Stokes (Jeffrey) of Greenville, North Carolina, step-daughter Danielle Santomassimo (Christopher) of Denville, New Jersey, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grand child, sisters Donna Mendenhall of Yukon, Oklahoma, Luella Allen of Rupert, Jane Smedley (Merlin) of Burley, Carol Campbell of Twin Falls, Judy Allen of Heyburn and sister in-law and best friend Barbara of Paul. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Lillian Allen, brothers Richard and Gerald and sister in-law Lidia.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Canyons Retirement Community and Heritage Hospice of Twin Falls for their excellent care during the final months of her life. They would also like to thank the many family, friends and neighbors who have reached out as they dealt with the many obstacles they faced.