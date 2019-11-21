Virginia E. Vandever
October 7,1926 - November 21, 2019
Virginia E. Vandever, age 93, of Paul, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 with her faithful husband of 73 years and family by her side. Virginia was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Salt Lake City Utah, the daughter of Milo and Bertha Kirkham.
Virginia married Jay Williams who died serving his country during World War II in 1944. On June 4, 1946 she married Billie Lenton Vandever. In 1957, through the veteran's homestead act, Virginia and Bill moved to Idaho where they worked side by side to create a beautiful, fruitful homestead in the Kasota area. There they raised their five children. Jaylnne Kay Twiss (Max), Connie D. Higley (Mike), Leslie D. Trevino (Bob), Billie C. Vandever (Vicki Harper), Kim E. Harper (Jeff), and their 25 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Milo and Doug, her daughter Jaylynne K. Twiss and a great granddaughter Dakota Twiss.
Virginia and Bill were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were sealed in the Twin Falls, Idaho Temple. Virginia will be remembered by her family and friends as an outstanding homemaker, and a naturally gifted Artist.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
