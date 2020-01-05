May 3, 1922—Jan. 1, 2020
HAGERMAN — Virginia Belle Nix, 97, a resident of Harmony Place Assisted Care in Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Harmony Place.
Virginia was born on May 3, 1922 in Bradley Corner, Texas, the daughter of Andrew J. Fitzsimmons and Anna May Bodkin Fitzsimmons. She was raised in East Texas and Dillon, Montana.
Virginia married William “Bill” M. Nix on January 26, 1941 in Jerome, Idaho.
Virginia is survived by: four sons – Keith (Carolyn) Nix of Filer, Idaho, George (Jane) Nix of Yakima, Washington, Gary (Tanya) Nix of Mountain View, Wyoming and Jim (Cathy) Nix of Hagerman; four daughters – Barbara (Jim) Mai of Burley, Katherine (Ed Wozniak) Nix of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Judy (Cary) Nix-Pyle of Sun City West, Arizona and Nancy (Jim) Lynch of Bailey, Colorado; 23 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; three brothers; two sisters; and three grandsons.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 South 900 East in Hagerman with Pastor Isaac Tellez and Pastor Jim Davis officiating.
Family members will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follow the service at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Virginia’s name to the Hagerman Christian Center or Hagerman Senior Center.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
