Obituary: Virginia Adeline Dias

February 27, 1936 ~ May 22, 20209

Our beloved mother, Virginia Adeline Dias, passed from this earth on the morning of May 22, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Alexandrina Souza on February 27, 1936 in Stockton, California. Virginia graduated with the Tracy High School Class of 1954. It was a few months later when she married Dad, on September 20, 1954. To this perfect union was born Vince, Kathy, and Pete.

As a family, we pulled up roots in Oakdale, California and moved the dairy to Wendell, Idaho in 1970. Mom and Dad have made Wendell their home ever since. We could not have asked for a better mother and feel blessed to have been a part of her life. Mom knew no strangers and passed this personality trait on to her children and grandchildren, who all adored her beyond measure.

In addition to being the best mom, homemaker, cook, and CEO of Dias Dairy, she worked at Tupperware, Wendell Elevator, and DeWit Dairy. It didn’t matter where Mom was employed, she worked her heart out! Along the way, Mom made many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly, including her lunch friends, Barb, Bonnie, and Carolyn, and her dear neighbors, Dee and Gene who all kept a watchful eye out for her the last few years.