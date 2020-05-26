Obituary: Virginia Adeline Dias

February 27, 1936 ~ May 22, 20209
Our beloved mother, Virginia Adeline Dias, passed from this earth on the morning of May 22, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Alexandrina Souza on February 27, 1936 in Stockton, California. Virginia graduated with the Tracy High School Class of 1954. It was a few months later when she married Dad, on September 20, 1954. To this perfect union was born Vince, Kathy, and Pete.
As a family, we pulled up roots in Oakdale, California and moved the dairy to Wendell, Idaho in 1970. Mom and Dad have made Wendell their home ever since. We could not have asked for a better mother and feel blessed to have been a part of her life. Mom knew no strangers and passed this personality trait on to her children and grandchildren, who all adored her beyond measure.
In addition to being the best mom, homemaker, cook, and CEO of Dias Dairy, she worked at Tupperware, Wendell Elevator, and DeWit Dairy. It didn’t matter where Mom was employed, she worked her heart out! Along the way, Mom made many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly, including her lunch friends, Barb, Bonnie, and Carolyn, and her dear neighbors, Dee and Gene who all kept a watchful eye out for her the last few years.
Mom was able to visit her parents’ homeland in the Azores Island of Teixiera a few years ago with her sister, Arlene. They had a wonderful time visiting with cousins she would otherwise have never met. She loved spending time with Arlene and made frequent trips to Jackpot whenever the chance presented itself.
Virginia is survived by her children, Vince (Cheryl) Dias of Wendell, Pete (Paula) Dias of Middleton, and Kathy (Dennis) Hensley of Twin Falls; eleven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Arlene (Jaime) Graca of Turlock, California; brothers-in-law, John (Ann) Dias and Joe Dias of Tracy, California; and sisters-in-law, Adeline Rebolo of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Alice (Frank) Cardoza of Boise, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel; parents, Joe and Alexandrina; eight brothers and sisters: Joe, John, Felix, Louie, Leo, Larry, Mary Lou, and Evelyn. Also preceding her were nephews, Michael Souza and Jerry DaSilva.
A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service for all friends and family will follow at 1:00 pm, at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Virginia’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Service information
10:00AM
147 South Nampa Street
Wendell , Idaho 83355
