June 11, 1921—January 21, 2020
Virgil Lee Brockman, 98, passed away January 21, 2020, about 9:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born in Watts, Oklahoma, in Adair County, June 11, 1921. He grew up in the Baron Fork community near Stilwell, Oklahoma.
Virgil was the last of eight children of Oscar and Sarah Evelyn Brockman. Preceding Virgil Lee in death were his parents and seven siblings: Betty Juanita Waller-Bustillos, William Martin Brockman, Dorothy Alameda Henderson, Vercie Geneva Brockman, James Oscar Brockman (a twin of Vercie), Kenneth Leon Brockman, and John Jay Pershing Brockman.
On July 5, 1941, he and Ama Lee Bradford were married in Washington County, Arkansas. Ama Lee preceded him in death on May 4, 2011. Together they had four children. Surviving are Ruby Lee Adams and Steve Brockman, and preceding in death were John David Brockman and Billy Paul Brockman.
Also surviving him are two grandchildren: Gina McKelvey and Tammy Boscacci. A third grandchild, Kip McKelvey, has preceded him in death. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren.
In 1942 they moved to Richmond, California, where he developed a used car sales business. Several years later, in the early 1960’s, they moved to southern Idaho, first in Twin Falls, starting a used car sales business in Burley, then Twin Falls, and later in Jerome, developing, again, used car sales businesses that later blossomed into a mobile home sales operation. He retired in 2006.
Virgil loved the outdoors in southern Idaho and spent many hours hunting birds, elk and deer. He collected and had mounted over 50 species of upland and waterfowl game birds of which 49 have been donated to the Hagerman Valley Memorial Society Museum where they will be displayed as “the Virgil Brockman Collection” along with two sets of large elk antlers and other wildlife items. He accepted the responsibility for a hummingbird feeding arrangement up in the South Hills from a retiree in Buhl, Idaho, and faithfully delivered gallons of sugar water each week to the bird feeders every summer for many years. He was enthralled with those tiny evidences of the handiwork of the Creator God whom he had loved and served for so many years.
A service in his memory will be held at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho, at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020. His ashes will be interred in the family plot at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. The final arrangements are being conducted by Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, where contact may be made.
