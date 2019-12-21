November 14, 1943—December 18, 2019
BURLEY – On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend, Virgie Louise Dobbins, passed away at the age of 76. She was surrounded by her family members.
Virgie was born on Nov. 14, 1943, in Wendell, Idaho, to Floyd and Hazel Mason. She went to school in Jerome, Idaho, then the family moved to Rupert, where she graduated from Minico High School and attended Albion Normal College. She married and had a daughter, Michelle, and later divorced. Three years later she married John Dobbins, and together they had two more children, Travis and Lorie. Virgie and John recently celebrated 51 years together. In her younger years, she worked as a waitress and cashier, and then for the J.R. Simplot Company until about 20 years ago when her heart problems deprived her of her ability to continue to work.
After her working career, her life revolved around her children and grandchildren and with them she spent her summers camping at Sublett Reservoir. She met many friends this way who loved and enjoyed her. She will be greatly missed. She was everyone’s biggest fan, especially when it involved her children and grandchildren.
Virgie is survived by her husband, John; her children, Michelle (Wayne) Rasmussen of Rupert, Travis (LeighAnna) Dobbins, of Wyoming, and Lorie (Jim) Casey of Rupert; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Macy Terry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Florence Romans, and Angie Jenson.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Friends may call at the funeral home today from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral service.
