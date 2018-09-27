Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Obituary: Violet Kathleen Friedrich Dick

September 24, 1941 – September 24, 2018

A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, Violet Kathleen Dick, safely returned home on her 77th birthday, September 24th, 2018, surrounded by her family, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Kathleen was born on September 24th, 1941 in Advance, Missouri to mother Dorothy [Lawrence] Friedrich and father, Lawrence Friedrich. Kathleen and her family moved to Burley, Idaho in 1958 where she graduated from Burley High School in 1960. After high school, Kathleen married Glenn Wesley Dick on December 1st, 1961 in a beautiful ceremony in Burley. After marrying Glenn, she threw her energies into raising their three daughters. Those lovely girls gave them no trouble at all. Kathleen retired from her career at JCPenney in Burley in 2004 and moved to Kuna, Idaho with Glenn in the Spring of 2012 to enjoy their retirement spending time with their children, grandkids and great grandkids. Kathleen and Glenn often spent their days gardening, riding ATVs, camping and watching football, and she never missed celebrating the holidays with her family. Kathleen was preceded in death by her infant son, Randy Jay Dick, parents Lawrence and Dorothy Friedrich and sister Wanda Powers. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Glenn Dick, and their children, Denise Bartus, Cheryl [Ray] Quigley, Melinda Mansfield [Djame Goldston], her grandchildren, Cody [Jessica] Quigley, D’yani [Chandler] Wood, Brody Quigley, Gage [Sabina] Mansfield, Brayden Mansfield, Raiven Goldston, Mason Mansfield, and her great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Trentin Quigley. Also, her siblings, Donald Friedrich, Doneva [Don] Sayler, Brenda Bettis, Ralph [JoAnn] Friedrich, and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family will be greeting friends and relatives at a memorial open house on Sunday, September 30th from 12 pm–4 pm at Crimson Point Clubhouse: 2155 W. Crenshaw St., Kuna, Idaho 83634. Flowers may be sent to 2052 N Mauve Ave., Kuna, ID 83634. We love and miss you, Mom.[ya%]

