January 30, 1945—December 6, 2019
Violet was born January 30th, 1945 in Wendell Idaho to Cecil Leroy Twitchell and Francis Armitha Carlo Twitchell .
Violet resided in Heyburn Idaho almost her entire life, raising her four beautiful children. Enjoying life to the fullest with her close friends and family members. Hobbies she liked in her spare time were crafts, ceramics, painting and collecting preferably angels. Although she enjoyed hobbies inside, her hobbies were all over the place from caring for her garden to fishing and hunting in her earlier days and dancing when good jams would come on. She was a proud christian who read the bible daily and attended church every sunday.
On December 6th of 2019 Violet Twitchell a daughter, a sister, a mother and a grandmother was called home by the lord. Although our hearts ache for the loss of such a wonderful and strong woman, Violet Twitchell will forever live on in our hearts until we meet again.
Left to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy by her siblings Alicia Henderson, Leroy Twitchell and Beverly Twitchell. Her children Dena rollins, David Giles, Karla Reynolds and Tracey Giles. Grandkids Brandy Mowl, Josephine Mowl, Amanda Smith, Whitney Mowl, Caleb Mowl, Chyanne Simer and Levi Giles. Great Grandchildren Jasia Lopez, Kayden Mowl, Zechariah Sapien, Alexis Mowl, Nevaeh Gallegos, Milo Sapien, Riley Sawvel, Andre Mowl, Korbin Mowl, Jionnie Lopez, Paeyten Sawvel, Haylea Mowl, Janiah Mowl, and Carson Mowl.
Preceded in death by her parents Cecil Twitchell and Francis Twitchell as well as her stepfather David Boyd. Siblings Ansel Twitchell and Milton Twitchell. Her daughter Melodee Giles, grandson Todd Simer and great grandson Aden Malone.
A viewing for Violet will be held on Friday evening, December 13, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, January 30, 2020. Service time and place will be announced closer to the service date.
