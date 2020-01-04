{{featured_button_text}}
Viola Saxton

Viola Saxton, wife of Glenn, mother of Linda and Bill passed away December the 24, 2019. Viola has many friends and family members who will miss her. She did and said as she felt. She loved Glenn and her kids and would sacrifice anything for them. Her grandchildren are the love of her life. They will all miss her mischievous smile. Viola is preceded in death by Glenn, most of her friends, and several family members. That’s the beauty of living to be 95. She will be missed, but I think she has gone fishing with Glenn.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

