Obituary: Viola Lucille (Phillips) Nussbaum

September 28, 1926 ~ June 10, 2020

Viola was born in Clayton County, Iowa to William and Letha Sherman Phillips.

She died in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 of complications from congestive heart failure after a few days on hospice.

She was the third of five children born to her parents.

