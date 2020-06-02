Obituary: Viola Farr Nebeker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 24, 1930—May 20, 2020

BURLEY – Viola Farr Nebeker, age 89, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her parents and Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, following multiple valiant battles with Lymphoma.

Viola was born August 24, 1930, in Gallup, New Mexico, the daughter of Albert and Aldean Hall Farr. She met the love of her life, Jess Junior Nebeker, while he was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Barbara, California. They were married and sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on February 22, 1955. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage and she was an amazing mother to six children: Cheri (Bruce) Barzee, Denise (Dave) Bennett, Alisa (Greg) Stout, Eric (Joni) Nebeker, Todd (Kris) Nebeker, and Kelly (Todd) Williams.

Viola leaves behind her eternal companion, Jess; her children; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings, Velma Finkle, Shirley Wilkins, and John Farr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Albert; sister, Julene; granddaughter, Jamie Bennett; great-great-granddaughter, Bailey Loy; and son-in-law, David Bennett.

A family graveside service was held Wednesday, May 27, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

