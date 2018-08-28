Obituary: Vincent Donavon Gauthier

September 4, 1974 – August 20, 2018
Vincent Donavon Gauthier passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018.
He was born in Santa Barbara, California on September 4, 1974 to Robert and Barbara Gauthier. Vincent grew up and attended school in Buhl, Idaho. He met the love of his life, Jacque Buckley and married her December 8, 1999. Together they had four beautiful children.
Vincent had served with the U.S. Army from 2004-2011 until being Honorably Discharged. He continued to honor his military life as part of the Combat Vet Motorcycle Club.
Vincent was always about helping others, making people laugh even if it was at his own expense. He made an impact on many.
Vincent is survived by his wife Jacque (Buckley) Gauthier; his son, Jaden Gauthier; two daughters, Justice Raven Gauthier and Serenity Rose Gauthier. His mother, Barbara Gauthier and four sisters, Mary Melni, Tina Gauthier, Monique Rehn and Angie Vazquez. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Gauthier and son, Jayce Zachary Gauthier.
A celebration of Vincent’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen with military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Idaho National Guard. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Thursday evening, September 6, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at White Mortuary, Twin Falls.
A memorial fund has been set up at First Federal Bank under Vincent Gauthier memorial fund. Contributions may be given at any Frist Federal Bank.
Vinnie the Vet Memorial Fundraiser is happening this Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the 360 Main Event Center, 348 4th Ave. South in Twin Falls. Doors open at 4 pm and dinner is from 5 pm to 6 pm with a raffle and auction at 7 pm. For more information please contact Kelsey Hall, 208-572-1321.
Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
