Obituary: Viktors Ceslavs Dombrovskis

Viktors Ceslavs Dombrovskis was born October 30, 1925 in Daugavpils, Latvia. At the age of 19 he left his parents and sister to join the Latvian Legion, then the United Nations Relief & Rehabilitation Administration during WWII. He immigrated to the United States, worked in the citrus groves of California, served in the US Army during the Korean War, became a US citizen, and later a construction plumber. In 1955 he met and married the love of his life, Helen Barbara Mencl. They had two girls and made their home in California for over 25 years. When Vic retired, he and Helen relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho close to her hometown of Wendell. They kept busy in retirement fishing, camping, x-country skiing, and rock hounding. Both Vic and Helen were active in the American Legion Post 7 and the Magic Valley Gem Club for decades. Together they traveled to visit his family in Latvia and their kids in southern California. At home they would garden, put up preserves, and work rocks. Vic was an avid reader, listened to classical music, and enjoyed a glass of Cabernet or a cold beer. Early summer of 2014 Vic suffered two strokes which slowed him down quite a bit. He & Helen sold their house in Twin moving back to California to be near their daughters, son-in-law, and grandkids. For the past six years they were seldom apart. Vic took his last breath May 22, 2020 in his own bed. An intimate family memorial with military honors preceded his interment at Riverside National Cemetery. Helen, Vic’s loving wife of 65 years, continues to reside in Wildomar, California.