April 9, 1947—January 12, 2020
CONNOR CREEK – Victoria Ann “Vicky” Durfee Knight, a 72-year-old resident of Connor Creek, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, with loving family members at her side.
She was born April 9, 1947, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Lyle Nicholas and Audrey (Wickel) Durfee. Shortly after, they moved back home to Connor Creek where she was raised on the family ranch. She attended K-12 at Raft River and attended college in Arizona. She returned home where she married Merlin Sparrow and welcomed her first born, Camille Ann. They later divorced. She met the love of her life, Ken Knight, and on August 15, 1970, at the Elko, Nevada County Courthouse, she married him and gained a sweet boy named Tom. They had two children together, Kenna and Badger.
She found home in the mountains of Connor Creek that became known to her grandkids as Nana’s Mountain. She enjoyed camping, hiking to Independence Lakes, fishing, and collecting rocks. She loved nature and was knowledgeable about how to live off the land. This includes pine nut harvesting, hunting trophy antelope, and teaching her grandkids how to fish the creek.
She took a very active role in Scouting and 4-H, where she taught her grandkids many useful skills from surviving the outdoors to cooking, canning, gardening, and managing finances. One of her favorite pastimes was teasing us kids. She always told us she was an Indian.
You have free articles remaining.
She always stayed busy and enjoyed many different occupations. She worked State Inspection and spent many years working at Springdale Gardens. She enjoyed spending a summer at Yellowstone National Park with Kenna. She and Dad contracted with the U.S. Forest Service to clean campgrounds for a few years. She finally ended up at the Albion Taxidermy Shop where she loved sewing and scraping hides with her friends Chad and Murphy.
She is survived by her daughters, Camille and Kenna; sons, Badger and Tom; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her mother, Audrey Heyne; siblings, Nick (Tonya) Durfee, Audrey Lou Erickson, Ed (Rendi) Durfee, Verl Knight, Sharel (Steve) Judy, and Michael (Patty) Knight.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Knight; father, Lyle Durfee; father-in-law, George Knight; mother-in-law, Julia Knight; three sisters, Kathy Durfee and Lyla Durfee; and sister-in-law, Norma Knight.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Entombment will follow at the Durfee-Rodgers Family Cemetery in Connor Creek.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.