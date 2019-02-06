Obituary: Victor Thomas Stockton III

Victor Thomas Stockton III
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Victor Thomas Stockton III aka Sonny announces his sudden death. Sonny died Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the age of 52 unexpectedly and far to soon. Sonny is the son of Victor Thomas Stockton Jr. aka Tom of North Pole, Alaska and Twin Falls, Idaho and Theresa Martindale of Twin Falls, Idaho. Sonny leaves behind his daughter Victoria and his three Alaska named grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tazlina, Elias, his son Devan and their mother/grandmother Bobbi Stockton (Mantei) along with his parents, 2 sisters, Brenda Lively of Twin Falls, Idaho and Laurie Stockton of Fresno, California and his brother Jay Martindale of Twin Falls, Idaho, along with his 4 nieces, 2 nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He is also loved & remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins and the Mantei & McBride family. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Jay C. Martindale of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Sonny was born in Woodland, California in 1966 and was raised between Twin Falls, Idaho and Alaska. When he was 9 his dad moved North Pole, Alaska to work on the pipeline, from there and he spent time between Idaho and Alaska. He moved permanently to Alaska around middle school where he wrestled, weight lifted and played football at North Pole Jr/Sr High.
You could find Sonny outside climbing trees, digging up worms, collecting bugs, spiders, snakes anything creepy. He found pleasure in using those creepy crawlers to pay back his sisters and their friends, as you can imagine, growing up with all girls, LaDonna and Charlotte McBride, to mention a couple. His mama was not excluded from these creepy crawler pranks, his favorite was tossing daddy long legs at them. You always knew he was up to something, when you heard any female shriek .... they knew it was Sonny Boy at work. Those mischievous, smiling eyes and dimples gave him away, and made it hard to stay mad at him. He also passed down this tradition to his son by teaching creepy crawler pranks for his mom and sister.
Sonny didn't change much in his adulthood, he continued his outdoor adventures and Alaska was the best playground for him. He hunted everything, fished everything, every outdoor big boy toy, he had. He loved his adventurous family, especially teaching his kids how to hunt and fish and most of all be real Alaskans! They enjoyed many great years in Alaska outdoor adventures and traveling to the lower 48 to see family. His children and grandchildren have taken after him, you can find them outside playing in the winter and summer. He loved fun and had a great sense of humor, always a lot of laughter!
Sonny was a respected member of this community, he followed in his dads steps and became an Iron Worker in 1989. Sonny loved his work and was one of the best. Excellence and hard work was something he prided himself in. His favorite was connecting big iron, he worked his way to the top leading jobs and crews of men for the past several years. During one of his last jobs at UAF, Sonny said he had an outstanding crew and the job was running smooth, only 1 problem, there wasn't much for him to "physically" do. Sonny and his wife were blessed to host the annual iron workers picnic for many years, this was a joy for them. His email was lovealaska751 - that pretty much says it all!
Sonny will be missed by many, his smiling eyes and dimples will always be in our hearts. We know we will see him again some day.
Topping Out - Celebration of Life, February 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. Alaska Land Civic Center. Floral arrangements can be sent to the Civic Center between 10 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.