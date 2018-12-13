Obituary: Victor Martin “Marty” Jackman

July 11, 1942—December 11, 2018
Victor Martin “Marty” Jackman, 76, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the Lily and Syringa Assisted Living in Idaho Falls.
Marty was born July 11, 1942 to Byron and Mildred Matilda Samuelson Jackman in Blackfoot. He married the love of his life, Judy Wilson on March 8, 1963. He loved his family most, then students he coached.
He was an educator, coach and counselor at Burley High School and Burley Jr. High. Marty taught math and coached wrestling, football, softball, volleyball, and gymnastics.
Marty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several bishoprics and high councils. He also served a mission with his wife in the San Francisco mission. While there, he was privileged to serve among the Polynesian people.
Marty is survived by his wife and eternal companion, Judy; children, Casey (Shellie) Jackman of Idaho Falls, Mandy (Chris) Zeschke of Kaysville, Utah and Dugan (Ben Clegg) Jackman of Boise; his sister Ordis Herbst and brother Richard Jackman; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Riverside First Ward, 7 North 700 West, Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends and relatives Friday evening, December 14, 2018 from 6—8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Riverside—Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the perpetual education fund or favorite high school sports organization. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
