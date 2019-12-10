Obituary: Vernita Louise Meier

April 20, 1931—December 5, 2019
Vernita L. Meier, age 88, died Dec. 5, 2019 at Veranda Senior Living at Barber Station, Boise, Idaho.
Vernita was born April 20, 1931, the oldest daughter of John and Leona Jagels. Her early years were spent on the Clover track south of Buhl, ID on the family farm. She attended Sarringa School, Superior School and Clover Elementary School, where she received her confirmation in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1949
She married Loren M. Meier October 22, 1950. Together they started their family and farmed southwest of Buhl until Loren’s accidental death in a hunting incident on October 4, 1961. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children; Shirley, Kendal and Kevin.
You have free articles remaining.
Vernita’s life centered around raising and providing for her 3 children and her faith in God. She lived her Christian beliefs as a faithful steward of God’s gifts. In her youth, she was a member of Clover Lutheran Church, once married, she and Loren attended Saint Johns Lutheran Church in Buhl, ID until her relocation to Eagle, ID in 2007 where Friendship Celebration in Meridian, ID became her new church home.
Vernita is survived by her children, Shirley Buekelman of Caldwell, Kendal (Donna) Meier of Boise and Kevin (LeeAnn) Meier of Paul; she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved visiting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they arrived. Upon retirement, Vernita enjoyed traveling with her parents, sister Arlene, brother Wayne (Judy) Jagels or whomever was up for an adventure!
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Friendship Celebration, 765 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian, Idaho. Private family internment will be at the Buhl Cemetery.
At Vernita’s request, financial tributes can be made to Friendship Celebration memorial fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.