Obituary: Vernal O’Dell Thomas

November 7, 1941—January 11,2020
Vernal (Ike) O’Dell Thomas returned to live with our Heavenly Father on January 11, 2020.
Ike was born November 7, 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho to Margaret Elizabeth Grieve Thomas and Vernal Roy Thomas. Ike was the third of four children. The Thomas family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1945. This is where he met his wife, the love of his life, of 58 years. Ike and Pauline Denney were married on November 25, 1961 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
In the 1950s, Ike worked for his father at Thomas Plumbing & Heating in Twin Falls, Idaho. Ike graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1960. Ike loved to hunt and fish. He loved to pheasant hunt with his Uncle Bob Grieve. If anyone wanted to go hunting and fishing, Ike was there. Ike also fell in love with trap shooting. He became a member of the Shoshone Indian Trap Club in 1974 and had the honor of becoming High Chief in 1995. It was during these times that Ike met many of his longtime friends.
In 1963, Ike and Pauline moved to Ketchum, Idaho to manage his fathers branch of Thomas Plumbing & Heating. In 1983, Ike and Pauline purchased Thomas Plumbing & Heating from his mother & father. In 1991, Ike and Pauline purchased a second home in Twin Falls where they moved back to permanently in 1992. With his love of hunting and fishing, Ike and Pauline moved to Hagerman in 1997. Ike loved Hagerman. He spent his time fishing, hunting and trapping. In 2017, they moved back to Twin Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Vernal (Vern) Roy Thomas and Margaret Elizabeth Thomas.
Ike is survived by his wife Pauline Thomas, his children Vernal (Peewee) Roy Thomas (Camilla) of Bellevue, Toni Nanette Thomas (Troy) of Carey, William Bradley Thomas (Shannon) of Bellevue and Tracey Nadine (Richard) Cabitto of Bellevue; his sisters Joan Brawley (Del) of Twin Falls, Janene Gandee of Ogden, Utah and brother Bob Thomas of Twin Falls. Ike was blessed with nine grandchildren, Ashley Suttle, Chase Thomas, Larson Firth, Cierra Thomas, Bradley Thomas, Callan Thomas, Alex Thomas, Hadley Cabitto and Gentrey Cabitto. Four great grandchildren Kyley Shockey, Rian Suttle, Arik Suttle and Pursais Hansen.
Our family was so blessed to have had Ike as our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Ike had a smile that was unforgettable and a great sense of humor that left everyone he met with a smile of their face.
There will be a celebration of life this coming summer. Details to be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.