Obituary: Verna Rae Emery Page

December 11, 1929—March 15, 2020
Verna Rae Emery Page, affectionately known as “Billie”, passed away in her home of natural causes on Sunday, March 15th, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband, James Glenn Page and loving family members at her passing. Verna was born on December 11th, 1929 in Oakley, Idaho as the sixth child to her mother and father, Guinavere Hunter Emery and Eugene Emery Jr.
Verna was born and raised on ranches in Oakley, Idaho along with her older brothers and sisters. She had two older brothers, Uncle Hilton Emery-Deceased from Oakley Idaho, Uncle Don Emery-Deceased from Jerome, Idaho and two older sisters, Dorothy Clark-from Albion, Idaho and Muriel Feriante-Deceased from Filer, Idaho, and Alan (Deceased) from Oakley, Idaho. Verna attended and graduated from Oakley High School. A year later she married James Glenn Page, a classmate also from Oakley, Idaho. They were married for a nearly 72 years. She was the mother of seven children, twenty five grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Glen (Jane) with nine children-Eric, Bill, Stephanie, Todd, Jason, Amy, Kaylee, Jessica, Jordan; Gary (Deceased); Kelly (Ann) with four children-Mike, Jill, Stacey, Don; Dallas (Jodie) with four children-Austin, Jacquie, James, Bradley; Brock (Randee) with four children-Greg, Scottee, Montana, Kenzee; Vicki (Donny) with four children-Amberlie, Trevor, Shane, Chelsye and Rick.
Verna and Jim lived in Burley, Idaho for the first few years of marriage and eventually moved to Filer, Idaho where they lived for seventeen years. They then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona for approximately 20 years. Then they moved to Ashland, Oregon for a period of time and subsequently back to Burley Idaho where they spent their remaining twenty four years together.
During her childhood and teenage years she worked on the family ranches. During the adult years, she worked in the school system, helping to manage a construction business, running a hairpiece salon, working in a doctor’s office, but most of the time doing what she considered the most important duties as being a mother and grandmother.
She has had multiple grandchildren live with her and Jim for multiple years during this time. We as a family are grateful to Dallas for performing the duties of power of attorney. We are also grateful to Sara for being her caregiver for the last few years. Verna will always be remembered for her loving kind heart. She took in, cared for, housed and fed many people throughout the years. She was a member of the LDS church serving in various callings throughout the years. The one calling she truly enjoyed was teaching seminary for several years. We are grateful for her abundant love for us. She will be missed. A private family graveside will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Oakley Cemetery, Oakley Idaho. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.