Obituary: Verna Rae Emery Page

Verna and Jim lived in Burley, Idaho for the first few years of marriage and eventually moved to Filer, Idaho where they lived for seventeen years. They then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona for approximately 20 years. Then they moved to Ashland, Oregon for a period of time and subsequently back to Burley Idaho where they spent their remaining twenty four years together.

During her childhood and teenage years she worked on the family ranches. During the adult years, she worked in the school system, helping to manage a construction business, running a hairpiece salon, working in a doctor’s office, but most of the time doing what she considered the most important duties as being a mother and grandmother.

She has had multiple grandchildren live with her and Jim for multiple years during this time. We as a family are grateful to Dallas for performing the duties of power of attorney. We are also grateful to Sara for being her caregiver for the last few years. Verna will always be remembered for her loving kind heart. She took in, cared for, housed and fed many people throughout the years. She was a member of the LDS church serving in various callings throughout the years. The one calling she truly enjoyed was teaching seminary for several years. We are grateful for her abundant love for us. She will be missed. A private family graveside will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Oakley Cemetery, Oakley Idaho. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.