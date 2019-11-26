December 12, 1925—November 24, 2019
Verna Jeffery Bell, age 93, of Burley, and formerly of Rupert, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, just short of her 94th birthday, at the Rosetta Assisted Living facility surrounded by family.
Verna was born December 12, 1925, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Walter Dale Jeffery and Alice Bolton Humpherys Jeffery. She and her twin sister, Vera, were the first set of twins born in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital. She grew up in the Rigby, Idaho, area and graduated from Roberts High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Hyrum Victor Bell, Jr, on May 24, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after, they lived in the Terreton/Mud Lake area where Hyrum farmed for 12 years and eight children were born.
In 1957, they homesteaded a farm north of Rupert where six more children were born. In 1989, they sold their farm, retired, and moved to Burley. In 1996-1997, Hyrum and Verna served a mission together in the Georgia Macon Mission for the Church.
She is survived by her children: Jeff (Susan), Doug (Winnie), Derrick (Brigitte), Forrest (Lisa), Brad (Janet), Lorene (Ron), Kathleen (Steve), Laurelie, Terry, Bart, Val (Angie), and Melanie (Rick); 55 grandchildren; 115 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hyrum; her sons, Greg and Dorrel; daughter-in-law, Trudy; and son-in-law, Brent.
The family wishes to thank Rosetta Assisted Living and Harrison’s Hope Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
