{{featured_button_text}}

Vern R. Winmill Sr., 91, of Wendell and formally of eastern Idaho, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019.

He is survived by: his sister Beth; both his son’s—Vern Jr, and Mike (Amy); grandchildren—Amber (Levi), Zach (Hannah), Kayla (Joe), Tony, Elizabeth, Remington, Ryland and Estella; and great grandchildren—Julia, Greta, Tracen, Dylleini, and Reya.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Vern R. Winmill Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments