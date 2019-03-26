February 13, 1945—March 22, 2019
Vern Leroy Schafer passed away on March 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. Vern was the youngest of two sons, born on February 13, 1945 to Huldrick and Lena Schafer in Rupert, Idaho. He graduated from Minico High School in 1963. He attended Idaho State University Technical School for two years, graduating as a credentialed draftsman. Vern worked at Anderson Air Conditioning in Pocatello for a year and then accepted a job with the City of Burley. During his seven years working for the city, he helped design the Burley Golf Course, Simplot’s Freezer Warehouse, the Ponderosa Event Center, the shelters at the Burley boat docks, downtown parking plans, and, with the survey teams, designed roads and water drain lines in subdivisions, among other projects.
Following his father’s sudden death, Vern left the city job to work with his brother, Leonard, on the family farm in Paul. They raised sugar beets, potatoes, and grain. In 1990, they were awarded the “Farmer of the Year.” Vern enjoyed riding dirt bikes on the trails in the south hills. He had a passion for music and particularly liked to play the organ that was given to him by his mother. Going to auctions and yard sales was something Vern also enjoyed, along with collecting coins and pre-1950 cast iron model tractors.
Vern’s surviving family will greatly miss him and includes his brother, Leonard (Dorothy) Schafer of Burley, ID, his two nephews, Dana (Debbie) Schafer of Meridian, ID, and Brad (Paula) Schafer of Sherwood, OR, his two nieces, Stacy Schafer of Meridian, ID, and Brandi (Blake) Dayley also of Meridian, ID. Vern was proceeded in death by his parents Huldrick and Lena. Vern will always be remembered by all those who knew him as a loving brother, a caring uncle and a compassionate, trusted friend. He was a gentle soul with a kind heart.
In keeping with Vern’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A private family service with urn placement in the Paul Cemetery will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
