Obituary: Vern E. Wood

October 6, 1924—April 20, 2020

RUPERT – Vern Elba Wood, a 95-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley.

Vern was born October 6, 1924, in Driggs, Idaho, to Lawrence Elba and Elsie Nickel Wood. When Vern was only five years old his father contracted Polio, and Vern started helping with the horses and farm work at the early age of seven. He had to stand on boxes to harness the horse, but he started with one horse pulling a single plow at that age. He graduated to three head and then eight head. At age 12, he worked pitching hay with grown men and stacking it in the barn. Vern loved to work and he loved helping his father.

At age 18, Vern went into the woods to cut logs to build a new home for his soon-to-be wife, Reta Salkield. They were married on December 18, 1943, and enjoyed 76 years together. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple when it was completed in 1945.

Vern and Reta moved their family to Rupert, Idaho in 1960, to a farm six miles north of town, and have resided their since that time. Vern was a devoted father and husband and he loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and horse riding. There were many favorite rides, but one that will always be treasured was riding the Teton Crest Trail with his sons.