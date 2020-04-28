Obituary: Vern E. Wood

October 6, 1924—April 20, 2020
RUPERT – Vern Elba Wood, a 95-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley.
Vern was born October 6, 1924, in Driggs, Idaho, to Lawrence Elba and Elsie Nickel Wood. When Vern was only five years old his father contracted Polio, and Vern started helping with the horses and farm work at the early age of seven. He had to stand on boxes to harness the horse, but he started with one horse pulling a single plow at that age. He graduated to three head and then eight head. At age 12, he worked pitching hay with grown men and stacking it in the barn. Vern loved to work and he loved helping his father.
At age 18, Vern went into the woods to cut logs to build a new home for his soon-to-be wife, Reta Salkield. They were married on December 18, 1943, and enjoyed 76 years together. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple when it was completed in 1945.
Vern and Reta moved their family to Rupert, Idaho in 1960, to a farm six miles north of town, and have resided their since that time. Vern was a devoted father and husband and he loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and horse riding. There were many favorite rides, but one that will always be treasured was riding the Teton Crest Trail with his sons.
Vern was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many positions throughout his life. His favorite though, was delivering food each week from the Bishop’s Storehouse to those in need, which he did for four-and-a-half years. They traveled from Burley through Sun Valley, and to Arco and back.
Vern is survived by his loving wife, Reta; and his five children: Jeffrey Craig (Lois), Kenneth Vern (Viki), Susan Joan (Dave) Simmons, Steve Cory, and Bret Mitchel (Lisa); 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pauline Hill of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Orval, Miland, and Arlo; and two sisters: Velda, and Berniece.
We would like to thank Diamond Peak, especially Linda Woodbury, as well as Highland Estates, and Intermountain Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Thanks to all our families, friends, and neighbors for their thoughts and prayers and concerns for our entire family.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 24, at the Bates, Teton Valley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends that donations in Vern’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or any charity of your preference.
