Obituary: Verlie McCulloch Burch

Verlie McCulloch Burch an 88 year old resident of Pocatello passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, Idaho, formally of Burley.

Born on May 14, 1931 at Pocatello General Hospital in Pocatello, to Vernon B and Merle Goff McCulloch.

Verlie grew up in Burley attending Miller Elementary School, Burley Junior High, and graduating from Burley High School in May 1949. She studied at the LDS Business in Salt Lake City, and Idaho State College (now ISU). She then worked for the Farmers Home Administration.

She married Ormand F. Burch February 24, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They were married for 62 years. With Ormand passing away in February 2017.

Verlie and Ormand went into Business with her parents at McCulloch Funeral Home in Burley. Later operating the business for over 30years.

Verlie loved music, she started playing the piano at an early age. She sang in the acapella choir at Idaho state collage and later a charter member of the Burley chapter of the Sweet Adelines. She was active in the Burley Music Club. She also taught piano lessons for many years.