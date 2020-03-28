Obituary: Verlie McCulloch Burch

Verlie McCulloch Burch an 88 year old resident of Pocatello passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, Idaho, formally of Burley.
Born on May 14, 1931 at Pocatello General Hospital in Pocatello, to Vernon B and Merle Goff McCulloch.
Verlie grew up in Burley attending Miller Elementary School, Burley Junior High, and graduating from Burley High School in May 1949. She studied at the LDS Business in Salt Lake City, and Idaho State College (now ISU). She then worked for the Farmers Home Administration.
She married Ormand F. Burch February 24, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They were married for 62 years. With Ormand passing away in February 2017.
Verlie and Ormand went into Business with her parents at McCulloch Funeral Home in Burley. Later operating the business for over 30years.
Verlie loved music, she started playing the piano at an early age. She sang in the acapella choir at Idaho state collage and later a charter member of the Burley chapter of the Sweet Adelines. She was active in the Burley Music Club. She also taught piano lessons for many years.
Her greatest passion was her family, she is survived by her three children, Terri (Dan) Kidd, Declo; Dianne (Greg) Thain, Rupert; and Gregary (Tammy) Burch, Pocatello. She has nine grandchildren and fifteen great grand children.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many capacities including Relief Society President and choir director.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ormand, Parents, Brother Gary, and Great Grand Daughter Oakley Ozburn.
Her legacy of love and service will live on in her family and friends memories.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and by request of Church and Government, the Burch family will have a private viewing and burial on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. When permitted a public memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Morrrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
