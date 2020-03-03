Obituary: Verlene LaRae Powell

May 23, 1936—February 23, 2020
Verlene LaRae Powell, 83, of Albion, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Verlene was born in Marion, Idaho, to Lyman Park and Verla Neoma (Hale) Adams, on May 23, 1936; she was the oldest of ten children. She grew up in the Marion/Oakley area, attending schools in Oakley and graduating from Oakley High School in 1954. While growing up, she spent much of her time helping her mother care for her nine siblings. She often cooked the meals and did the sewing and other household chores. Because of this, she became an excellent cook and was able to sew much of her own clothing, as well as that of some of her siblings and her own children’s clothes. She also spent much of her time helping her father on the farm.
While very young, her mother taught her how to play chords on the piano; and from that, she was able to quickly teach herself to play the piano and organ. When only 13 years old, she became the organist in her Marion ward where she played on an old pump organ. She became an accomplished pianist and organist and played for hundreds of functions and church meetings through the years. She would play everything from complicated concert pieces to hymns, as well as simple Christmas music for the family Christmas parties.
Verlene enjoyed making crafts and sketching pictures. She loved to create her own interior decorations. Everyone loved her beautiful home. She had so many ideas that she was often found decorating and re-decorating and, on occasion, remodeling her home. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed her creativeness, as she was always working on fun projects with them. We will miss her fun parties for every holiday.
After high school graduation, Verlene attended Brigham Young University and Henager’s School of Business. From there she worked as a secretary for several interesting businesses, including: the Credit Bureau of Santa Barbara, Calif., and the FBI in Washington, D.C. She also worked as a secretary in the mission office while serving in the England North British Mission.
On June 26, 1964, she was sealed for time and all eternity to her sweetheart, John Kay Powell, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. With her new husband, Kay, came his four beautiful children, Cindy Lynn, Daniel Kay, Tammy Jean, and Jane Louise. In 1965, they welcomed their daughter, Patricia Ann, to the family. The family resided in Albion and their daughters grew to marry and have their own children. Sadly, Danny died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at the age of 21.
Verlene was always interested in history and enjoyed studying the history of the Albion Valley and the Albion State Normal School. Over time, she assembled the ASNS/SICE Museum where she was curator for many years. Through her studies she was able to compile the history of Albion and the Normal School into books. She had a gift for remembering the names, dates and occupations of the people from Albion’s past and was able to help many people find their ancestors through her work. She also wrote a play of Diamond Field Jack, which was performed by the people of the community every year for many years.Verlene served faithfully, every day of her life, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and His Gospel and was happy to share it with others. She served in many callings in the Church, including serving as Relief Society president, twice; always helping and lifting others in her fun creative ways.
We love and miss her very much and look forward to being reunited with her again, someday.
Verlene was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Daniel Kay Powell. She is survived by her husband, John Kay Powell; daughters, Cindy (Doug) Manning, Tammy Adams, Jane (Tony) Morley, and Patricia (Michael) Gailey; as well as her 12 grandchildren, their spouses and a growing number of great-grandchildren. She is also survived by all nine of her siblings, Dennis Adams, Gayla Jones, Arlen (Shirlene) Adams, Ellis Adams, Lyman Adams, Mary Carol Goble, Keith Adams, Ruth (Garth) Burnett, and Ann (Tony) Apa.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 S. Main St., in Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will be in Albion City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 through 10:45 a.m.
