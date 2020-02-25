Obituary: Verlene LaRae Powell

On June 26, 1964, she was sealed for time and all eternity to her sweetheart, John Kay Powell, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. With her new husband, Kay, came his four beautiful children, Cindy Lynn, Daniel Kay, Tammy Jean, and Jane Louise. In 1965, they welcomed their daughter, Patricia Ann, to the family. The family resided in Albion and their daughters grew to marry and have their own children. Sadly, Danny died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at the age of 21.

Verlene was always interested in history and enjoyed studying the history of the Albion Valley and the Albion State Normal School. Over time, she assembled the ASNS/SICE Museum where she was curator for many years. Through her studies she was able to compile the history of Albion and the Normal School into books. She had a gift for remembering the names, dates and occupations of the people from Albion’s past and was able to help many people find their ancestors through her work. She also wrote a play of Diamond Field Jack, which was performed by the people of the community every year for many years.Verlene served faithfully, every day of her life, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and His Gospel and was happy to share it with others. She served in many callings in the Church, including serving as Relief Society president, twice; always helping and lifting others in her fun creative ways.