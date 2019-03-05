Try 3 months for $3

Verla Warren

January 14, 1938—February 28, 2019

Verla Laree Warren, 81, of Hansen, Idaho, was called home by our heavenly father on February 28, 2019, wrapped in the loving arms of Jesus.

Verla was born to Clair & Ivalou Keneipp on January 14, 1938 in Modesto California but spent most of her life in Southern Idaho. She married Robert Paul Warren in 1956 and moved to Hansen, Idaho where she would spend the rest of her days. She raised three wonderful daughters.

Verla wore many hats in all her years as a daughter, friend, wife, home maker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and in October of 2018, she became a great-great grandmother. Her favorite role by far was that of grandmother. She loved hard and strong. Verla loved the Lord, she loved her family and her pets. Her favorite pass times were reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and anything that had to do with, the family getting together.

Verla was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Warren and two daughters Laree Warren and Lynda Nelson. She is survived by her daughter Robin (Robert) Galvan, grandchildren, Jesse (Carey) Lovato; Joanna (Judd) Lancaster and Dustin Hoffman. Great grandchildren, Jesse Hahn, Cody (Kailana) Herrera, Amber Lovato, Tristyn Lovato, Judd Lancaster Jr., Darwin Lancaster and Great-great granddaughter Khloe Herrera.

A Graveside service for Verla Warren will be conducted at noon Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. J. Wesley Johnson officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A family BBQ will be held at 240 1st St. West Hansen, Idaho following the service. Condolences can be left at reynoldschapel.com.

the life of: Obituary: Verla Warren
