January 31, 1932—January 19, 2020
The exact date of my passing was glorious event. It happened on Jan. 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.
I was born in Burley, Idaho, on Jan. 31, 1932, blessed with two amazing parents; Edda Zatelle Hunt and Virgil Sevy Pace. Both were son and daughter of some of the first settlers in Burley.
I am survived by my son, Guy L Pace, a thoughtful and kind man who is the author of several books. He resides in Spokane, Washington with his wife Connie; My wonderful daughter, Kellie Ann Pace, who was a delight to raise. She was a highly decorated soldier and is retired from the US Army. She lives in Winchester, Idaho with her husband Christopher; My beautiful, loving daughter Tanya Nix who spends most of her time caring for and helping others. She lives in Mountain View, Wyoming with her husband Gary. Also surviving are my sister Sidney Reynolds of Bend, Oregon along with 15 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. I am predeceased by my wife, my parents, my sister Robyn, my daughter Gay Lynn, and grandson, Christopher Clifton.
A Celebration of My Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences to my family on my memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
