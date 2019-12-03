March 2, 1923—December 1, 2019
Vera “Vee” Leila DePew Carrel of Twin Falls, went home to the heavenly father on December 1, 2019 at the age of 96.
She was born March 2, 1923 in Compton California to Richard “Dick” and Fay Cooper DePew. When she was 2 weeks old, the family moved here to Kimberly where she was raised. She graduated from Kimberly High School in 1941. She worked at the Idaho Department Store until her fiancée returned from WW II in 1945. She married Perry Carrel on Oct. 2, 1945 in Twin Falls. They had two daughters, Christine in 1947 and Tamra in 1950. She was a bookkeeper/ secretary for various businesses in her young married life and after the girls came along she devoted her time to raising them until their teen years when she began working for the Twin Falls School district in the school lunch program. She finally joined Perry in Carrel Electric Utilities Service as bookkeeper until they retired in 1981. They became snowbirds and traveled to Arizona and St. George Utah in the winter where they enjoyed many friends and activities in the area for a number of years.
Her favorite pastime was crafting and never sat down without a crochet hook in her hand making an afghan and dearly loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She never met a stranger she couldn’t make a friend of. She spent her life serving others as her Lord directed her. She attended the Nazarene Church in Twin Falls and Kimberly area where she had been an active member until her death.
Mom lived at Brookdale Assisted Living for nine years. She was very active and participated in all the activities until her eyesight and hearing started to go. She saw a lot of close friends go on before her and mourned every one of them. She couldn’t understand why the good Lord didn’t take her too. She considered the staff and residence to be her extended family and from the kind gestures from the staff and her friends she was well loved by them.
The past two weeks she was cared for by the staff at Auburn Crest Hospice. Thank you to Maria, Anita, Mary, and Dairian for your tender love and care, and to Dr. Ficklin for all the years you cared for Mom.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, brothers Grant, Joe and Bill, a sister Bonnie Patton, Her husband Perry in 2001, daughter Christine in 2016 and great grandson Cayden.
She is survived by her daughter Tamra (Monty) Armstrong of Kimberly, son-in-law Ken Loyer of Palmer Alaska, A Niece/sister Lucretia Boyd of Kimberly.
Grandchildren Scott (Keri Ann) Gregory, Matt Gregory, Jeremey Loyer, Monica (Steve) Satake, Tracy (Melisa) Armstrong, Marcie (Dan) Bentti, and Kenna Loyer.
Great- Grandchildren, Kristin, Collin, Tyler, Carter, Trevor, Chole, Aryiah, Savannah, Blaise, Saubriannah, Beza, Isaiah, Tigist, Josh, Tiffany, Elias and Savanah.Great Great Grandchildren, Aubriella and Dominic and many Nieces and Nephews very close to her heart.
Family will receive friends at a visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kimberly Nazarene Church.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
