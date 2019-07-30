July 3, 1925—July 25, 2019
Vera Tilley Ward, of Twin Falls, passed away July 25, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates of causes incident to age. She was born July 3, 1925, in Stars Ferry, Idaho to Edna Day Tilley and Preston Tilley. She is survived by her sister, Muriel Demer of Boise, Idaho, and was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ronald and Dale, husband, Ralph, daughter, Carole Annette, and Vaughn Demer.
Vera graduated from Twin Falls High School where she met Ralph Ward. They were married November 27, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had six children: Judith (Michael) Youngman of Twin Falls, Ralph Stanley, Jr. (Amy) of Dietrich, Penelope (Gary) Stewart of Twin Falls, Carol Annette (deceased 1952), Jeffrey (Debby) of Twin Falls, Angela (Mel) Morrison of Gig Harbor, Washington. They had 19 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
Ralph and Vera farmed on the Salmon Tract and Vera was his partner in business and in all other aspects of their life. They were pioneers in the formation of the Hollister LDS Branch, where Vera served in many callings. Her numerous skills and hobbies included cooking wonderful meals, home keeping, farm accountant, book lover, music lover, dancer, game player, baby calmer, whistler, shopper, and founder of the summer trips to Redfish Lake. Her family was her primary focus.
When Vera lost Ralph to cancer in 1992, she continued to gather her family around her, celebrating new additions, graduations, missions, weddings, and her famous Easter Egg Hunt. She was a generous and honored matriarch and will be lovingly remembered.
Vera’s family would like to thank Marilyn and the caring staff at Bridgeview Assisted Living for the kindness shown to our mother. Also a very special thanks to Ginger and caregivers at Hospice Visions, whose help was so appreciated, and the friends and family who ministered to her these final days.
The funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 723 Hankins Road at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a viewing held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
