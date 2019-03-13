Obituary: Vera “Marlene” Guymon

February 19, 1937—March 12, 2019
TWIN FALLS—Our wife, mother, sister and friend has walked towards her new path as she earned her angel wings at home following an illness.
She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho and raised in Eastern Idaho. She attended schools there as well. Later she also graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with her GED in May 1994. She worked at many places. She helped set up the Twin Falls K-Mart and later became the personnel supervisor. She retired from F.W. Woolworths in Twin Falls as their Merchandise Coordinator. Marlene loved her time at Woolworths and kept in close contact with all of her co-workers and friends. She had a passion for crocheting. She was known as the “Afghan Lady.” If you crossed her path and she felt you needed a pick me up she would give you an afghan.
Marlene was married to the love of her life Nelson T. Guymon (Nels) on September 19, 1953. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in July 1958. Just this past year she & Dad celebrated sixty-five years of marriage. Marlene is survived by her husband Nels, four children Terri Ford (Kim), Cindy Mueller (Kevin Sr.), Doug Guymon (Barbra) and Nelson R. Guymon (Nonni). Also ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Mom loved all of us deeply and never liked to be called Mother. She was Mom.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jefferson and Vera Evans, her son Randall Guymon and four siblings and one grandson and one great granddaughter.
Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Her service will be held at Twin Falls Reformed Church located at 1631 Grandview Dr. N. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to express their deepest heartfelt thank you to Idaho Home Health and Hospice for the awesome care provided. Also to Melodie Jensen.
