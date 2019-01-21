January 2, 1937—January 18, 2019
Vera Hadley Steiner, an 82-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family and eternal sweetheart.
Vera would want you to know, families can be together forever and she loved her whole family very much. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Newell Hyrum and Minerva Burton Hadley, on January 2, 1937. She grew up in Ogden, meeting her eternal husband and partner, Karl, while learning to dance at church functions. Vera and Karl were married April 20, 1956, in Ogden, Utah, and sealed in the Logan Utah Temple one year later.
Karl had several nicknames for her; there was “Secretary” when they were discussing farming and business, “Lover-Girl” was a common one, and, most recently, “Sweetie.”
While in Ogden, Karlette, their oldest, was born. Vera and Karl then moved to Idaho, first living in Blackfoot, then American Falls, then Mountain Home; Vern was born in Pocatello and Koleen in Mountain Home and they eventually settled in Bruneau, Idaho, where they developed a farm from sagebrush. This is where Val was born and Kenny joined the family.
Vera truly enjoyed traveling to visit family and loved most being a grandma. She and Karl would tie quilts for the newest babies, can fruit, and excitedly plan their next family reunion or trip.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Newell and Minerva; her step-father, Floyd Stanger; parents-in-law, Delbert and Fern Steiner; brothers, Franklin Stanger, Kenton Stanger, Keith Hadley, and Lynn Stanger; son-in-law, Dean Merrick; and great-granddaughter, Brylee Merrick.
She is survived by her five children, Karlette Merrick, Vern (Yolanda) Steiner, Kenneth (Wendy) Collins, Koleen Steiner, and Val (Denise) Steiner; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 26th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Randy Brown.
A graveside service will be held later that afternoon at 3:30 p.m., at the Bruneau Cemetery in Bruneau. Following the interment, there will be a reception for family and friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Grand View Ward, located at 37873 Highway 78, in Grand View.
Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
