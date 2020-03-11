Obituary: Vera Evelyn (Becker) Crosmer

June 07, 1926—March 08, 2020
Vera Evelyn (Becker) Crosmer, aged 93, died on March 8, 2020 at Grace Memory Care in Twin Falls, Idaho. Vera was born in Missouri; graduated from high school, and later moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she worked for the American Red Cross.
While living in St. Louis, Vera met Seminarian Arthur Crosmer, whom she married in June 1941. Shortly after Arthur graduated from Concordia Seminary, he received a Pastoral Call to serve at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Powell Wyoming.
The Crosmers lived in Powell four years, before moving to Rapid City, South Dakota to serve Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and later to Sioux Falls, South Dakota before settling in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arthur served Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls before retiring, with Vera always at his side.
She was active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Immanuel’s Choir, Bible classes, Immanuel’s quilters, and many other church activities. Vera was an avid self-taught sewer and excellent organic gardener. She could always be found working in her garden to provide tasty food for her family.
Vera is survived by her three children. Paul (Janet) Crosmer of Sherwood, Arkansas; Julianne (Gayla) Crosmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charity (Koichi) Hiroe of Hamden, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Sarah (Barry) Werner-Brown Wang, Twin Falls; Ken (Maya) Hiroe, Tokyo, Japan; Jonathan (Kathleen) Crosmer, Oxford, England; Jeremy (Jingyi Zhao) Crosmer of Ann Arbor, MI; Charlotte Crosmer of Little Rock, AR; CAPT Anna Lisa Crosmer (Brad Kaczmarek) of Little Rock, AR; and four great-grandchildren, Joclyn, Zachary, Cody, and Kai.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, and her daughter, Kay Werner-Brown, and her sister and brothers—Irma Schmidt of Milwaukee, WI, Pastor Donald Becker, Oak Park, IL; Len Becker of Joplin, MO; Norbert Becker of St. Louis, MO; Elfred Backer of Concordia, MO, and Marvin Becker of Sacramento, CA.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. An hour visitation will take place before the service.
Memorials may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association.
