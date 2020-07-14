Obituary: Venna Mae Clifford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26, 1936—July 10, 2020

Venna Mae Clifford, 83, passed away quietly at home after a valiant and taxing battle with complications from diabetes, on July 10, 2020 in Shoshone, Idaho.

Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery.

Venna Mae was born July 26, 1936 to Alexander and Mary Calderwood at her aunt’s home near Heber City, Utah. Her father passed away when she was a young girl, so she was raised primarily by her mother whom she loved and admired. She often spoke of her mother and her older brother Tom and shared caring examples of their love. She attended Wasatch High School and graduated 1954. She later received training as a secretary at LDS Business College and obtained a license as a cosmetologist. Venna Mae was a lifelong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending church, and serving others was her joy. She served a full-time mission for the church in San Bernardino from 1959-1961. Following her service, Venna Mae worked as a secretary in the Church office building in Salt Lake City.