Obituary: Venna Mae Clifford

July 26, 1936—July 10, 2020
Venna Mae Clifford, 83, passed away quietly at home after a valiant and taxing battle with complications from diabetes, on July 10, 2020 in Shoshone, Idaho.
Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Venna Mae was born July 26, 1936 to Alexander and Mary Calderwood at her aunt’s home near Heber City, Utah. Her father passed away when she was a young girl, so she was raised primarily by her mother whom she loved and admired. She often spoke of her mother and her older brother Tom and shared caring examples of their love. She attended Wasatch High School and graduated 1954. She later received training as a secretary at LDS Business College and obtained a license as a cosmetologist. Venna Mae was a lifelong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending church, and serving others was her joy. She served a full-time mission for the church in San Bernardino from 1959-1961. Following her service, Venna Mae worked as a secretary in the Church office building in Salt Lake City.
In 1962, she began work for the Federal Reserve bank in SLC as a secretary and teller. She worked there until she married Clayton Clifford on October 2, 1983. She continued to work in Salt Lake City and commuted between Salt Lake and Shoshone until April of 1984, while fulfilling her contract at the bank and attempting to sell her home in Murray, UT. She and Clayton were later sealed in the Boise, Idaho Temple on May 5, 1985. After arriving in Shoshone, she worked as office assistant at Dr. Keith Davis’ practice.
Moving to Shoshone created some hardships for Venna Mae. She missed her friends in Utah and she inherited 3 teenage sons. As an example of her compassion, she treated the boys as if they were her own children. She taught and nurtured by example, persuasion and service. She loved gathering together, cooking for her family, and playing cards late into the night.
She served as Primary teacher for young children, as Primary President, and in various callings in the Relief Society. She also served as the Family History consultant, helping others learn about their family’s history. This was a labor she enjoyed all her life. In 1997, Venna Mae and Clayton began volunteering as ordinance workers in the Boise, ID temple. They served together every Saturday for 9 years and 1 week, usually leaving their home in Shoshone before dawn and returning long after dark. She finally had to stop this service because of increasing back pain. Subsequently, she endured multiple surgeries on her back. She later learned that she also had diabetes. Amid her constant pain, she always greeted visitors with her beautiful smile and a warm, lingering hug.
She enjoyed quilting, family history, fishing, bicycling, four wheeling and walking around the property, and caring for beloved pets—especially her Persian cats. She also enjoyed baking, cooking and loved listening Christmas music all year.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Clayton, three sons, two nieces, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Service information
8:00AM-9:00AM
507 N Greenwood
Shoshone , Idaho 83352
10:00AM
82 US Hwy 26
Shoshone, ID 83352
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.