June 27, 1952—February 3, 2020
ALMO – Venna Kae Ward passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 67.
Venna was born on June 27, 1952, in Evanston, Wyo., to Floyd Kay and Norma (Jackson) Cornia of Randolph, Utah. Venna was raised on her family’s cattle ranch. This ranch was a place that she was proud of, and that she enjoyed visiting and sharing with her children later on in life. Venna graduated in 1970 from South Rich High School where she excelled in academics and cheerleading. That same year, Venna was crowned Rich County Dairy Princess, and the following year, she was named Rich County Rodeo Queen. Venna went on to Utah State University, where she earned her associate degree in home economics. It was there that Venna met, and fell in love with a bull rider named Ronnie. After a brief courtship, Venna married Ronald Charles Ward on Nov. 10, 1972, in the Logan Utah Temple. Ron and Venna then moved to Almo, Idaho, where they established their home and purchased the Ward Family Ranch. Venna always said she knew she wanted to marry a rancher, and they were happily married for 40 years.
Ron and Venna were blessed with five children: Danielle, Ryan Wesley, Rhett Cornia, Kari Edna, and Reagan Ronald. Venna was an amazing mother. She gave all of her love to her children, selflessly and unconditionally, throughout her entire life. The only thing Venna was even better at than being a mother, was being a grandmother. Her grandchildren loved and adored their “Grandma Venna” beyond measure.
Not only was Venna an outstanding wife, mother, and grandmother, but also a career woman. Venna started working for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation at the City of Rocks National Reserve in 1993. She started out on the maintenance crew, but through dedication and hard work, she rose to the position of a Park Ranger, and then to assistant manager. Venna was always an excellent example of integrity, professionalism, and fairness in the work place. She successfully retired in December of 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
The last task in life that Venna was able to complete brought her one of the happiest years of her life. Venna served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was called to serve at the Salt Lake City Temple, and she was a fantastic missionary. For Venna, her mission meant she had accomplished a life-long goal and dream. She was to formally complete her mission on February 20, 2020. Venna truly touched the lives of countless people. Her memory will forever be cherished.
Venna is survived by her children, Danielle Ward (John), Ryan Ward (Kyra), Rhett Ward, Kari James (Mitchil), and Reagan Ward (Shaylee); her grandchildren, Dalton, Hadley, Tytian, Rylan, Charlie, James, Ruger, Lexi, Maci, Bryce, Cheyenne, Jaxon, Indee, and Royce; her brothers, Perry Cornia (Candy), Clint Cornia (Tammie), and Todd Cornia; her parents, Floyd and Norma Cornia; brothers-in-law, Robert Ward (Nancy), Eugene Ward (Leanne), and Richard Ward (Cindy); and sisters-in-law, Patricia Anderson (Alvin “Bud”), and Joyce Ward.
Venna was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Edna Ward; her brothers-in-law, Roscoe Ward and Ronald Fowles, her sister-in-law, Elaine Fowles; and her nephew, Russell Fowles.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo, with Bishop Douglas H. Ward officiating. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.