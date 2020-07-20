Obituary: Velta Cleverley

March 16, 1922—July 12, 2020
Velta Cleverley, 98, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls.
Velta was born on March 16, 1922 in Ammon, Idaho, the daughter of Gottlieb Blatter and Dora May Hiatt. A few years later she moved with her family to Chinook, Montana where they farmed. Velta graduated from Chinook High School and went on to nursing school in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
While attending nursing school she met and married James Robert Cleverley. They were married in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada L.D.S. Temple on November 11, 1942.
Jim and Velta had their own farm outside of Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 1954 they sold the farm and moved to Gooding, Idaho so that their eldest daughter – Charlotte, could attend the School of the Deaf and the Blind. While raising their family in Gooding, Velta received her nursing degree and worked as a nurse for many years. She also actively served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a strength and an example to all around her.
Velta is survived by: her son – Jesse Ray (Marleen) Cleverley of Twin Falls, Idaho; and her daughter – Elaine (Jan) Chatwin of Mesa, Arizona; 15 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by each one. We send her words back to her, “We love you much!”
A family graveside service will take place at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery in Ririe, Idaho on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
