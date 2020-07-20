Obituary: Velta Cleverley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 16, 1922—July 12, 2020

Velta Cleverley, 98, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls.

Velta was born on March 16, 1922 in Ammon, Idaho, the daughter of Gottlieb Blatter and Dora May Hiatt. A few years later she moved with her family to Chinook, Montana where they farmed. Velta graduated from Chinook High School and went on to nursing school in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

While attending nursing school she met and married James Robert Cleverley. They were married in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada L.D.S. Temple on November 11, 1942.

Jim and Velta had their own farm outside of Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 1954 they sold the farm and moved to Gooding, Idaho so that their eldest daughter – Charlotte, could attend the School of the Deaf and the Blind. While raising their family in Gooding, Velta received her nursing degree and worked as a nurse for many years. She also actively served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a strength and an example to all around her.