Obituary: Veloy Donn McMillan

February 28, 1928—July 18, 2020
Veloy Donn McMillan Eaton was born February 28, 1928 in Springfield, Idaho and passed away July 18, 2020 in Wendell, Idaho. She was the second child of Raymond Ronald McMillan and Elva Louisa Hawker McMillan.
Because her father worked as a ranch hand, Veloy attended several schools in Eastern and Southern Idaho and graduated with honors from Jerome High School in 1949. Being an excellent athlete especially in softball, she was on the Keel’s Hardware Coeds softball team that won the state championships three years in a row. After graduating high school, she then began a career in banking in Salt Lake City where she met her future husband, Richard, on a blind date. She and Richard returned to Wendell where they were married on October 21, 1951.
In 1964, she and Richard obtained the contract to operate school buses for the Wendell School District and operated it for 42 years. They safely transported three generations of Wendell families to school, sporting events, ski trips, field trips and many other school activities. She loved driving bus and all the children that rode with her. Everybody wanted to ride on Mrs. Eaton’s bus because she had a way of promoting good behavior and respect while being loving and lots of fun.
Always a fun-loving and supportive mother to her five children, she never missed a sporting event, band concert or any other event in which her children were involved, including fun-filled shenanigans. She was very proud that all three of her sons reached the rank of Eagle Scout. Her support continued with her grandchildren as the family grew. She and Richard made several trips overseas and saw much of the United States in their motor home, but she was happiest when surrounded by her family.
Veloy was a member of the Wendell Jayceettes; the March of Dimes; Wendell PTA; was an excellent girls’ softball coach.
Veloy is predeceased by: her husband – Richard; her parents—Ray and Elva McMillan; sister—Lael Prince; and brother—Clive McMillan; nephew—Darrell Prince; and daughter-in-law—Jan Rumsey Eaton.
She is survived by: her five children—Brandon of Boise, Jeri (Jim) Vanderzwaan of Monterey, California, Michael (Judie) Eaton of Midway, Utah, Janette (Fred) Larson of Wendell, Curtis (Pamela) Eaton of Maui, Hawaii; sister-in-law—Dixie McMillan; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She has 14 grandchildren—Stephanie Perry, Kristen Bruce, Cole Eaton, Chad Eaton, Cody Eaton, Scott Eaton, Travis Eaton, Alisa Jahn, Ashlee Lau, Nicholas Larson, Eric Larson, Jennifer Anderson, Kellen Eaton, Ariel Eaton; and many great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to our sister—Jan and her family, who have taken care of Mom and Dad in their later years. Thanks also to the excellent caregivers of Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell and to Auburn Crest Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or your favorite charity.
A viewing and visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
