Obituary: Veloy Donn McMillan

February 28, 1928—July 18, 2020

Veloy Donn McMillan Eaton was born February 28, 1928 in Springfield, Idaho and passed away July 18, 2020 in Wendell, Idaho. She was the second child of Raymond Ronald McMillan and Elva Louisa Hawker McMillan.

Because her father worked as a ranch hand, Veloy attended several schools in Eastern and Southern Idaho and graduated with honors from Jerome High School in 1949. Being an excellent athlete especially in softball, she was on the Keel’s Hardware Coeds softball team that won the state championships three years in a row. After graduating high school, she then began a career in banking in Salt Lake City where she met her future husband, Richard, on a blind date. She and Richard returned to Wendell where they were married on October 21, 1951.

In 1964, she and Richard obtained the contract to operate school buses for the Wendell School District and operated it for 42 years. They safely transported three generations of Wendell families to school, sporting events, ski trips, field trips and many other school activities. She loved driving bus and all the children that rode with her. Everybody wanted to ride on Mrs. Eaton’s bus because she had a way of promoting good behavior and respect while being loving and lots of fun.