August 4, 1930—March 17, 2019
Vella Lea Hayhurst Newman, 88, our sweet little mother, grandma, great grandma, great-great grandma, sister, aunt and friend to all, left this earth after her loving heart stopped beating March 17, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Twin Falls, ID. It seems only fitting she would enter the gates of Heaven on a Sunday morning to sing and rejoice with her Lord and Savior. Where Jesus said to her “Come on home to your mansion in my Father’s house.” John 14:1-3.
Vella was born August 4, 1930 to Lewis Madison Hayhurst and Mary Jane Butler Hayhurst and raised in the hills of Carroll County, Arkansas. She graduated Valedictorian from Green Forrest High School in 1948. She married Roy Eugene “Gene” Newman in 1949, they later divorced.
She moved to Jerome, ID in 1963 and resided there until 2017, when due to strokes and heart failure went to live “independently” at Brookdale Senior Living. She was thrilled she could take her pet tortoise “Tracker” to live with her there. Although she was heartbroken to leave her home in Jerome of so many years, she grew to love the staff and residents there as they grew to love her.
She raised her four children in Jerome, Idaho with loving help from her parents, Lewis and Mary Hayhurst, her sister and brother in law, Ruby and Kenneth Butler, and special niece who was considered more like a sister, Joan Suter Tortel.
Ever the hard working, determined, independent, survivor Vella was, she began her working years with Dr. and Mrs. James Scheel tenderly caring for their home and children, Jeff, Sheila and Cindy. They embraced each other as family and call her Granny Newman. Vella then worked 12 years for Tupperware, out of which nine were perfect attendance years. Upon Tupperware’s closing she went to Universal Frozen Foods and worked there until retirement.
Vella’s love for the Lord and her family are her legacy. She attended Bible Baptist Church where she faithfully served in the nursery for 22 years, which she cherished. She had a deep love for the Lord, which she shared with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, canning, collecting coins and stamps, watching the Utah Jazz play, and sharing her stories and picture albums with family and friends.
She leaves behind one sister, Ruth Hayhurst Castro. Her four children; son, Kelly Gene Newman, daughters, Mary Steele (Stephen Bonney), Janet (Christopher) Freeman, and Susan (Mike) Porten. Known as Grandma NuNu to five generations, she is survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. She loved her loyal dog Dottie and looked forward to their weekly visits. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Arvie Mae, brother Freeman Andrew Hayhurst, sister Ruby Butler, and beloved grandson Steven Eugene Barnes.
Vella’s faith carried her through many storms of her life, which have now passed. We will all miss her kind Christ-like spirit and bright infectious smile. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Demaray Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho. Private family services to be held at a later time.
