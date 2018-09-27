April 7, 1929 – September 21, 2018
Veeta Caroline Roberts passed away on September 21, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1929 to Joe and Tenna Ward in Kingston, Arkansas and moved to Idaho in 1936. She started school in Murtaugh in the second grade and graduated from there in 1947. She married Eugene Baisch in Hazelton and resided there until 1966, when the family moved to Jerome, where she was employed with Land Title and Escrow, Inc. She and Gene were later divorced. She married Vern Roberts on October 30, 1970. After retiring in 1982, they spent 13 years in Queen Valley, Arizona, only returning to Idaho for three months each year until Vern’s health deteriorated and they moved permanently back to Twin Falls in 1994.
Music and volunteer work was her life. She sang in the Presbyterian Church choir in Hazelton for seven years and with “The Codas”, a ladies’ sextet for over 35 years, as well as the Queen Valley Church choir for ten years. She served as activity director in Queen Valley for seven years as well as on the Board of Directors of the Queen Valley Golf Association for three years and was elected president the last year that she served.
After moving back to Idaho, she was appointed to serve on the advisory board to the Idaho State Lottery Commission and was secretary of that board for nine years, a position that she thoroughly enjoyed. She and Vern enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and were both members of Unit 400 Duplicate Bridge Club , where Veeta served as director and secretary for six years. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary for 55 years serving on the local, district and state level.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern, on November 14, 1998, and is survived by a son, Roger Baisch, Pasco, Washington, daughters Lisa Bowlin (Dave) of Twin Falls, Becky Dean (Michael) of Jerome, and Shelley Baisch of Meridian. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kirk Baisch of Seattle, Washington, Kami Lowry (Pete) of Pasco, Washington, Shawn Luper of Jerome, Chad Hill (Andrina) of Poway, California, Kellen Hill ( Sue), Ottumwa, Iowa, and Derek Stephens of Nampa, and Leslie Stephens of Meridian, as well as nine great grandchildren, Ryan Lowry, Aaron Lowry, Chance Luper, Creed Luper, Riley Luper, Cadence Stephens, Dominic Miele, Violet Andrews, Brooke Baisch and her great-great granddaughter, Emery Luper. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 82/ Snug in Eden, Idaho from 3 until 6 pm on October 20, 2018.
