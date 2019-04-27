March 19, 1937—April 19, 2019
HEYBURN – Vearl Henry Taylor, an 82 year old resident of Heyburn, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
Vearl was born on March 19, 1937, in Almo, Idaho, the second child of Melbert and Thelma Barker Taylor. In his youth, he participated in 4-H and FFA, graduating in the last class of Heyburn High in 1955. He started college at the University of Idaho, and in the spring of 1957, was called to the Northern Far East mission in Tokyo, Japan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Soon after he got there he was chosen to serve in Seoul Korea. He loved his time there getting to know the people and their customs. Upon returning home he joined the Army National Guard. While in basic training in Kentucky, he met and fell in love with his wife, Saundra Weidel, from Dayton, Ohio. Within a few months they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple and began their lives together in Dayton. After a few years Vearl decided to continue his education at BYU, so they moved to Provo, Utah. Later they bought a farm from Lavaur Wilcox in Heyburn, next to Vearl’s parents, where he farmed until he retired a few years ago.
Vearl loved the outdoor life – camping (RV’s later in life), fishing, hunting, rock hunting and exploring the South Hills. He shared his rock collections, jewelry-making skills and expertise with schools, family and friends everywhere. He eventually graduated his outdoor pursuits to fishing in Alaska, thanks to his brother, making many dear friends there. He spent many hours with his children and grandchildren enjoying the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Saundra Taylor; his siblings, Ferris (Karen) Taylor, and Juanita (Robert) Brady; his two sons, Scott (Terry) Taylor and Gene (Miriam) Taylor of Salt Lake City; his daughter, Kris (Val) Clark of Declo; 11 grandchildren, Daniel, Terrence, Kourtney, Shantell, Geoffery, Chelsea, Jesse, Nikk, Emilee, Flynn and Calvin; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; his sister, Meldean Son; his son, Melbert James Taylor; and a grandson, Lucas Flynn Clark.
The family would like to thank Minidoka Home Health and Hospice (especially Michelle, Amber, Andee, Lara, Britney, Maria, and Greg); and a special thanks to Cameron McHan, as well as the many doctors who cared for him. Thank you for your exceptional care.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn 2nd Ward, 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Elba.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.